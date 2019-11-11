Ready to get resume your Sex Education? The new season of Netflix's acclaimed comedy doesn't premiere until 2020, but we've got your first look at what's in store for Otis, Jean, Maeve, Eric and the rest of the Sex Education crew.

In season two, Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to make progress with his girlfriend, Ola, while he also deals with his recently strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey).

Season two also features the school in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, which highlights the need for better sex education at the school. Could Jean (Gillian Anderson), Otis' sex therapist mom, lend a hand?

Also be on the lookout for new kids who will challenge the status quo at Morale Secondary.