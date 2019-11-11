Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 8:40 AM
Ready to get resume your Sex Education? The new season of Netflix's acclaimed comedy doesn't premiere until 2020, but we've got your first look at what's in store for Otis, Jean, Maeve, Eric and the rest of the Sex Education crew.
In season two, Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to make progress with his girlfriend, Ola, while he also deals with his recently strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey).
Season two also features the school in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, which highlights the need for better sex education at the school. Could Jean (Gillian Anderson), Otis' sex therapist mom, lend a hand?
Also be on the lookout for new kids who will challenge the status quo at Morale Secondary.
The first season ended with Otis overcoming his inability to masturbate, Eric and Adam connecting on a different level (and then Adam being sent to military school), and Maeve went to reconnect with Otis only to find him kissing Ola. Get more scoop below.
Eric has new-found self-confidence, but finds it's attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.
Lily (Tanya Reynolds) hits pause on her sexual endeavors to focus on her creative talents. Look for her to find a new friend in Ola (Patricia Allison).
Jean and Jakob's (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship is thrust into the spotlight, forcing them to learn how to operate as a blended family.
Jackson (Kedar Willaims-Stirling) is under the gun to succeed, this time with his school work, thanks to his parents and their pressures on him.
Maeve and Aimee's (Aimee Lou Wood) friendship is stronger than ever thanks to Aimee ditching her old friend group.
When viewers last saw Adam (Connor Swindells), he was sent off to military school. It's there viewers find him, and he's still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.
Season two will be eight episodes and debut in 2020. The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn. Season two has directors Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers on the series.
