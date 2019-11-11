EXCLUSIVE!

Hannah Brown Sounds Off on Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood Reunion at 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hannah Brown is revealing what really happened during her award show reunion with Tyler Cameron and Colton Underwood.

On Sunday night, the Bachelorette star was seated alongside her exes at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. And while the situation had the potential to be pretty awkward, it sounds like the trio actually had a nice time together at the ceremony. During a chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the award show, Hannah laughed about the situation and said that they had a "Kumbaya" moment at their table.

"We all actually like sparked a campfire and just all sang and had s'mores," Hannah joked. "At this point, I'm so used to sharing way too much of my personal life on television, so of course this is how this would be. But it's amazing, and I think everybody is...we're all so supportive of each other."

Even though they're all very supportive, Hannah admitted that it was "really great" to win the award for Competition Contestant of 2019 over her exes.

Watch

Hannah Brown Wins Competition Contestant of 2019

After Hannah was announced as the winner of the category, over Colton and Tyler, viewers saw Colton stand up and give Hannah a hug, showing that support the reality star mentioned.

As for how her life has changed over the last year, from competing on Colton's season of The Bachelor to starring on The Bachelorette, Hannah admitted in her speech that it's "weird" to be where she is right now, winning awards.

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank, Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"My life has completely changed and been not what I thought it was gonna be," Hannah shared with E! News. "But I think the little girl, Hannah, would've totally been like, 'Oh, of course.' So, I'm living my childhood dream I feel like, which is really cool, I don't think a lot of people get to do that."

Hannah added, "It's amazing."

Take a look at the E! News video above to see what else Hannah had to say about her time at the award show!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Hannah Brown , Colton Underwood , The Bachelorette , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.