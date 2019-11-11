NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey have been through it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have had more ups and downs than viewers can count. They're currently in a "down." But perhaps not all hope is lost?

In a preview for the Sunday, Nov. 17 episode, Cynthia and NeNe prepare to come face-to-face while celebrating World Pride in New York City. Before this interaction on a moving parade float, Cynthia hears that NeNe has called her "desperate" and "weak."

"Desperate not to be your damn friend no more," Cynthia says. "Honey, her wig is desperate…NeNe throws everyone under the bus. She is the bus!" Still, she plans to say hi when they say each other.