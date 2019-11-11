Hey Upper East Siders, we've got some new Gossip Girl scoop for you. You know you love it.

While speaking at VultureFest, Joshua Safran, the producer and writer behind the Gossip Girl reboot/revival series at HBO Max, revealed all sorts of details about what viewers can expect when the all-seeing blogger comes back to life.

Originally Safran said he wasn't interested in bringing the show back with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage approached him, but an idea came to him and here we are. Expect the new Gossip Girl to have representation across the board.

"There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show," Safran said. "I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there."