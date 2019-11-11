The race is on for the couples at the center of 90 Day Fiancé season seven. With three of the foreigners already in the US, and the others making their way, the march down the aisle is in view…for some.

Over in Russia, a very pregnant Emily met her fiancé's first wife, Masha, for the first time. As Emily and Sasha explained, Sasha was married at 22 and had a baby with Masha, but the marriage was "just doomed to fail."

Then he met his second wife, and it was all great, until "things changed." Sasha said he started his job as a trainer and he became more muscular. But he said his second ex-wife, who didn't sign a waiver to be on the show, wasn't a fan of his physique change. "She said, ‘I don't like you. It's not what I wanted,'" he said. And that's when he met Emily. Well, he met Emily before the divorce. Now she's poised to be the third Mrs. Sasha and his third baby mama.