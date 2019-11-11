Ava and Deacon Phillippe Just Proved They Are Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Twins

These family genes are strong!

Reese Witherspoonand Ryan Phillippe's kids Ava Phillippe, 20, and Deacon Phillippe, 16, just proved they most definitely inherited their parents' good looks. On Sunday, Ava—a sophomore at UC Berkeley—took to Instagram to share the sweetest snap of her laughing at the camera alongside Deacon. And, they have us doing a double take: The sibling duo look exactly like a young Reese and Ryan!

"When did my little brother become one of my best friends?" she captioned the sweet snap. "#thanksforvisiting." Of course, Deacon left his sister an adorable message in the comments, writing, Thanks for having me." And being the cool mom that she is, Reese also weigh in, saying, "You look so happy!"

Over the years, it's been clear just how much they resemble their famous parents. Just last month, Reese shared a throwback shot of Ava in honor of her 20th birthday and fans were quick to point out how the mother-daughter duo are nearly identical. Wrote on social media user, "Omg she is your double in the younger photo."

Of course, Deacon is the spitting image of his dad. Back in June, the teen could have easily been mistaken for Ryan while the duo attended the 2019 Firefly Music Festival together. There, they caught performances by Travis ScottPost Malone and Brockhampton.

"we had fun. @brckhmptn & @travisscott killd," Ryan captioned a photo with Deacon at the festival. "thx @bwash."

And, much to Ava's dismay, even her boyfriend gets compared to her famous family. 

Over the summer, after making her romance Instagram, many of her followers couldn't help but notice the similarities between her love and her dad. A notion she is very happy to disagree with. After one fan said, "he does not look like your dad," Ava was quick to respond, writing, "big thx."

