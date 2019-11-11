People's Choice Awards 2019 White Statement Dress Trend: Get the Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One thing is for certain: The stars brought eleganza to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, and their red carpet looks were sensational. From sequins studded pantsuits to metallic pink frocks, the glitz and glam was aplenty. One of the night's biggest trends? Showstopping, jaw-dropping white statement dresses.

When we weren't obsessing over the modern-meets-matte orange-red lipstick trend on young Hollywood's hottest, we were gushing over the sea of gorgeous shoulder-baring silhouettes in winter white on a multitude of A-listers. From ruched details to plunging necklines to puffy sleeves, we can't get enough.

Wondering if you can channel your inner romantic and rock this look IRL? Duh! From poplin wrap tops, to V-neck gowns, to playful jumpsuits, we've handpicked white statement stunner pieces that will wow the crowds at your next holiday office party.

Here are ten of our favorites below.