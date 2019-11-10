by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 8:07 PM
The success continues to roll in for Hannah Brown.
At the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the former Bachelorette took home the award for The Competition Contestant of 2019. She beat out not only Colton Underwood, Kodi Lee, Tyler Oakley and others, but also her ex and second runner-up Tyler Cameron.
In her acceptance speech, she told the audience, "So this is weird, but thank you all so much. This award means a lot to me because it just affirms to me that it's okay to be vulnerable and put your heart out there and that people will receive and give that love back."
She continued, "Everyone has supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year. Like, how is this happening to me? I was just a girl from Alabama, but thank you for allowing me to be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light."
And, of course, she couldn't forget the obligatory mention to Roll Tide!
While she beat out two of the biggest competition show contestants, Colton Underwood was a gentleman as always and gave her a hug as she rose to accept the award.
E!
Plus, Tyler C. gave her a huge smile as she walked off the stage with her golden PCAs trophy in hand. Looks like exes can be friends after all!
To see all the big fashion moments from tonight's show check out the gallery above!
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
