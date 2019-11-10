Let's hear it for the People's Champion of 2019, Pink.

At the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, the singer and activist was honored her continued support and work alongside No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Austin Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and as an ambassador for UNICEF

"Thank you. That was dirty. Y'all trying to make me cry," Pink said on stage. "It is an absolute honor to be getting this award for the People's Champion. I looked up People's Champion and Rocky Balboa came up, which I thought was fitting because I'm from around Philadelphia and I like to wear sweatpants and I like to fight people. I grew up in a family of activities, and boxers actually, come to think of it. But I know that one person can make a difference. You feel like you don't matter, feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved."