by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:13 PM
Love is in the air!
The 2019 People's Choice Awards brought its fair share of hilarious moments and iconic fashion, but it was Gwen Stefaniand Blake Shelton who really stole the show with their love. The couple, who has been dating since 2015 after meeting on the set of the singing competition show The Voice, really brought their love to the forefront at Sunday night's award show.
Gwen stunned in a beautiful white gown, while Blake played it more low-key in jeans and a blazer ensemble. Gwen also had a lot to celebrate with her man. The musician was awarded the Fashion Icon award during the night and thanked her man onstage. "What? Blake Shelton, look. Icon wow, this is hard to digest," she started off her touching speech.
She ended by also doing a special little shout out to her country beau as well. "I love you, Blake Shelton," she shared. "You're a babe. I love all you guys. Thank you so much."
Scroll through the pics below to see all of Blake and Gwen's cutest moments from their night out.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The two did the customary red carpet pose and shined bright with their thousand watt smiles.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen and Blake showed off their amazing style and their sweet connection while posing for photographers.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen stunned in a white gown alongside her man in his casual country ensemble.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake watched his girl in amazement as she snapped some posed pictures.
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The couple stunned in a cute candid snap walking down the carpet.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The couple looked even better leaving the carpet to make their way into the show.
Article continues below
Hollywood's hottest couple did not disappoint!
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?