Kelly Rowland, the new queen of Christmas? At the 2019 People's Choice Awards, Rowland, who has been teasing new music, told E!'s Jason Kennedy she has a Christmas song coming out, along with a new Lifetime project.

"I do have a Christmas song coming out. Of course I just did a movie—I created, produced and starred in a movie, a Christmas movie that I did for Lifetime. I'm really excited about it," Rowland said.

Rowland stars as Jacquie in Merry Liddle Christmas. The character is a successful tech entrepreneur who has her family (who are obviously dysfunctional) in her new home for the holidays. This was inspired by her own recent holiday extravaganza.