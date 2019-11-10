Storm Reid is on the road!

The When They See Us and Euphoria star attended her first People's Choice Awards and revealed all about her time on the road. The 16-year-old may not have driven herself to the PCA red carpet, but she did tell Jason Kennedy that her time on the road is "going good" and she's taking her time, taking it slow.

"I just want to be a good driver before I get out on the LA roads because I don't want any mishaps" Reid admitted. She's taking her time, and fessed up that she wishes she was born with the ability to drive.