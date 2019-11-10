Shine bright like a diamond!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are positively glowing on the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet. Of course, this is nothing new for the three sisters, as well as their mom Kris Jenner, but it seems that Kim's new fragrance from KKW Fragrances is giving them an added boost. On the red carpet, they credited the Diamond collection for creating that glow.

Plus, they had the added help from Kim's glamorous beauty team, featuring Mario Dedidavonic and Chris Appleton. Together, the team created Kim's very '90s-esque makeup look and her long brown waves.

Likewise, Khloe sported the long brown tendrils that compliment her body-con dress.

And Kourtney went for a very understated, but elegant look with her dark smoky-eye and slicked back pony.