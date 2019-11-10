by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:28 PM
Shine bright like a diamond!
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are positively glowing on the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet. Of course, this is nothing new for the three sisters, as well as their mom Kris Jenner, but it seems that Kim's new fragrance from KKW Fragrances is giving them an added boost. On the red carpet, they credited the Diamond collection for creating that glow.
Plus, they had the added help from Kim's glamorous beauty team, featuring Mario Dedidavonic and Chris Appleton. Together, the team created Kim's very '90s-esque makeup look and her long brown waves.
Likewise, Khloe sported the long brown tendrils that compliment her body-con dress.
And Kourtney went for a very understated, but elegant look with her dark smoky-eye and slicked back pony.
To see all of the small, but important, details that went into creating the Kardashians' red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kim is pulling out all the stops in this vintage dress from Versace.
As always, Kim is wearing her trusted shapewear, Skims, on the 2019 PCAs red carpet.
The aspiring lawyer has all the heads turning in this beautiful, figure-hugging green dress from the Italian label.
Article continues below
A girl can never have enough shoes.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Khloe is turning up the heat with this sexy dress and thigh-high slit.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney is giving us CEO vibes in this bejeweled pinstripe suit.
Article continues below
The Poosh master is sugar, spice and everything nice thanks to Kim's Diamonds fragrance
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?