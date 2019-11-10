Chrissy Teigen accepted a special honor in front of a star-studded audience at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, near Los Angeles, on Saturday.

And, with all great intentions of course, the Lip Sync Battle star and Queen of Twitter dished out some jokes, on and offstage.

"I think I was pregnant the last time I was here, in like a big, red frilly dress, and I was very sober and I was just pounding food and donating and I was just so happy to be here, and I was sobbing at the video," she told E! News before the event. "So it's gonna be nice to have a glass of wine and still sob at the video."

"I get a lot of silly awards, I get a lot of like, 'Best Girlfriend,' Spike TV Awards or like 'Best Mac N' Cheese,' or 'Hottest Chip Eater,'" she said. "It's different to have something that actually means something to you, because aside from all the jokes and the dumb stuff I tweet or say, it's nice for someone to recognize the care that you have and the empathy and love and respect that you have for a charity like this."

Wearing a flowing lime gown, Teigen walked the black carpet with husband John Legend before the ceremony, where he later presented her onstage with the Giving Tree Award for her commitment to children in need. The Baby2Baby charity helps impoverished children by providing donated diapers, clothing and other necessities. The gala, sponsored by Paul Mitchell, Prada, Nordstrom, Volvo Cars, and the Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation, raised $4.7 million for the non-profit group and the children they serve.

"I love my wife. I've made no secret of this. I've written songs about her and penned adoring Instagram posts about her for her birthday and our anniversary and Mother's Days, and she's a pretty awesome woman," Legend said onstage. "And because she's so awesome, a new genre of writing these speeches has become a specialty to me. It's the 'Chrissy's Being Honored at a Huge Event Speech.'"

"Everybody knows she's fierce, but she also has a big generous heart," he continued. "Nearly all her charity work is [inaudible] to make sure kids and families have the food and the supplies they need to survive and thrive. But I get to witness Chrissy as a mother, she's creative, she's fun, she's so affectionate with our kids. But we also have the good fortune to not have to worry about the expenses and challenges that seem insurmountable for living for other families. She's very, very aware of that and she keeps that in mind everyday."

He said that the two keep a "dedicated basket" in their house that "collects stuff exclusively for Baby2Baby."