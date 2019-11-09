Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at Age 13

Broadway has lost a rising star.

It's a sad day for fans of up-and-coming Broadway actress, Laurel Griggs. According to multiple reports, the young star has sadly passed away at the age of 13. At this time, it's unknown what the cause of her death was, however, it seems Griggs died on November 5 and a funeral service was held on November 8, according her Dignity Memorial page.

The rising star appeared in several Broadway plays, television shows and movies. According to her IMDb page, Griggs made her Broadway debut in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the age of six-years-old and also holds the title as the longest running Ivanka in the Tony Award-winning Once the Musical. It was also the role she was most known for.

Griggs also starred in Café Society, which also featured Steve Carrell, Kristen Stewart and Blake Lively to name a few. Moreover, she appeared on Saturday Night Live several times.