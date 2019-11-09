by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 2:45 PM
Oh snap!
Jennifer Aniston is giving her 19 million Instagram followers a fun little peek inside her glam sessions when she was filming Friends. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday afternoon, The Morning Show actress made '90s hearts explode with her cute throwback picture, which also included a sweet birthday message to her longtime pal and hairstylist, Chris McMillan.
"Happy Birthday, Chrissy," she captioned her post, alongside an old-grainy snapshot and much newer one. "We've come a long way, baby."
In the throwback image, you can see that Jen's hair is flipped, curled and styled to perfection (with a bit of extreme teasing done to her long bangs). Making her hair pop even more, she's rocking a bold and bright makeup lewk. Wearing rose-colored blush, a shiny pink lip and dramatic liner, it's clear the 50-year-old icon was ready for her close-up.
For the second photo, the two friends are taking a fun selfie! However, Aniston wasn't done sharing the love.
She also uploaded a third pic on Instagram Stories of the celebrity hairstylist. "One more pic, just because I [love] you," she wrote.
The Morning Show star may have joined Instagram less than a month ago, but from the looks of her recent posts, she already seems like a pro. On Friday, she seemingly broke the internet with her flawless makeup-free selfie.
"Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY)," she cheekily wrote as her caption. Earlier this month, the legendary actress credited her radiant-looking skin to her father, John Aniston.
"I inherited good skin from my dad," she revealed to the Los Angeles Times. "But one thing I would have to say to my younger self is, 'Don't take that for granted,' because you do have to maintain that. It does have a shelf life."
She added, "The whole thing is fascinating to me. Our NAD [aka nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide] starts to decrease as we get older, which is basically the mitochondria of our cells. When that starts to break down, our bodies start to break down. Genes turn off, and then you age."
Of course, however, Jen explained that she loves a good facial every now and then! "I love facials and I change up my facialist," she said. "It's like exercise. It's good to mix it up."
