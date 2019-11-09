by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 11:26 AM
Jim Edmonds had a kiddie party with his and Meghan King Edmonds' three children at his new abode soon after he moved into the residence following the couple's split.
On Friday, the 49-year-old retired MLB star had documented on his Instagram Story his official move to their second, larger St. Louis mansion, which is still unfinished and contains dozens of yet-unpacked boxes. He later posted videos of his and Meghan's daughter Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twins Hayes and Hart exploring the new house.
The children rode a kiddie vehicle down the enormous hallways and seemed intrigued about their new playroom.
"Little more room to roam," Jim wrote.
"Keep going, I'm following you! Good girl!" he told Aspen. "Watch where you're going! Watch where you're going!"
Wearing a Cinderella dress, the little girl also played catch with her dad and stepbrother in an Astroturf-covered basement baseball training room. Hayes also got in on the action.
The kids had their first meal at the new house. Jim also brought along his children from his two previous marriages.
The baseball player and Meghan, a 35-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, called it quits last month after five years of marriage.
Jim had left the first St. Louis home that he shared with Meghan and their toddlers days after the breakup.
Jim Edmonds moved into his and estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds' second St. Louis home after their October 2019 split. They bought the property in 2017. It is still under construction.
Boxes, boxes everywhere.
Jim and Meghan King Edmonds' 2-year-old daughter explores the new house.
Jim and Meghan King Edmonds' 2-year-old daughter plays catch with her dad in the basement baseball training room.
Jim and Meghan King Edmonds' 1-year-old twin sons enjoy their first meal in the new house.
Hart is an easy rider!
One of Jim and Meghan King Edmonds' explores dad's basement baseball training room.
Hayes is intrigued by the new playroom.
Aspen explores the new playroom.
Jim and Meghan King Edmonds' kids play with their stepsister.
The couple's breakup has been increasingly messy.
On Wednesday, Jim watched his and Meghan's kids at their primary home while she went out drinking with friends and called the police to have them check on her upon her return to ensure she was able to properly care for their children.
Also amid their split, it was also reported that Meghan accused Jim of cheating on her with one of their children's nannies, Carly Wilson, who has called the allegations "completely false." Jim has called the matter a "rumor."
On Friday, Meghan posted a photo of Hart and Hayes and Carly liked the pic.
The breakup also comes months after Meghan revealed that Jim admitted to exchanging explicit text messages with another woman.
