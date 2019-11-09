Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Saturday evening at a U.K. Remembrance Day event, marking the first time the two couples have been spotted at the same place in months, and notably since the Duke of Sussex acknowledged in an October documentary that there were tensions between him and his brother.

The couples joined the siblings' grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—who is recovering from a chest infection, and other members of the Royal Family at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall. The Sussexes and the Cambridges sat with the group in the Royal Box, far away from each other, on opposite sides of the Queen.

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate are also expected to attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph in London on Sunday. The couples had also attended last year's events together.

Over the past year, there have been reports of a rift between the royal siblings and their wives, fueled by Harry and Meghan's move from the Kensington Palace complex they shared with the couple, plus their formation of a separate royal household. On the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry was asked if the rift rumors were true.

"Inevitably stuff happens," Harry replied. "But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."