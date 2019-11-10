Holiday Gifts for Her 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and when we're not trying to score the best Black Friday deals, we're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get the women in your life this year? This holiday season, rather than giving her something safe and predictable, think grander and more whimsical with something intimately thoughtful or customizable. From cozy fashion-forward finds to on-trend makeup steals to online lifestyle courses, we've got next level gift ideas to make the women in your life feel extra special.
From bright and bold snuggly throw blankets to celebrity-styled hair dryers to luxe skincare products, we've got the latest and coolest gift ideas for the women in your world. From leopard print trim Uggs to the yummiest scented candles to Nintendo Switch fitness games, you'll be able to gift her something memorable, useful and totally individualized to match her personality. Our favorite? This Kacey Musgraves-inspired moto jacket, of course.
Here are 17 of our favorites below.
Seen worn by country superstar Kacey Musgraves, this cropped moto jacket in soft faux shearling with contrasting faux leather grommet trim will make you a stunner this holiday season.
A game that's also a workout? Sign us up! Want to get ahead on Black Friday? Snag a Nintendo Switch AND Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle goes live on nintendo.com/switch on Thursday, Nov. 28 (that's a $60 saving!)
Perfect for gift-giving, this tunic outfits beautifully with anything from polished denim to leggings to cords. Available in a variety of bright and bold colors.
Incredibly soft, this plush faux fur throw blanket is the best way to wrap your loved ones in the epitome of cozy. Available in a multitude of colors.
A trio of lust-worthy mini lipsticks in bestselling shades and a finish so sinful your lips will speak volumes without ever whispering a word.
With notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and peach, these blue Capri glass candles will elevate the aroma of any room in your home.
This smartly set-up travel system features a set of four packing cubes and a water-resistant pouch for wet/dry storage. Available in a variety of cool designs.
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry your hair easily meanwhile styling your hair while you roll the hot hair brush.
These weather-resistant boots keep you warm and cozy, while their quilted design shows off the leopard-printed lining within.
Say goodbye to overcooking! Joule heats to the perfect temperature which means that your proteins won't overcook!
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in black.
With notes of tropical fruits and mountain greens, these Capri reed diffusers will elevate the aroma of any room in your home.
The Mercury Retrograde Palette features a cosmic blend of 18 shades and textures, balancing cool and warm tones, to deliver infinite possibilities.
The ultimate Drunk fridge, stocked with a full skincare routine of bestsellers.
Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs with this portable all-in-one Fire tablet.
Give him unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription.
Check out gifts for mom and the best November books on E!.
