Alessia Cara Performs "Rooting For You" at the People's Choice Awards

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:35 PM

We were rooting for Alessia Cara, and she didn't let us down.

The 23 year-old Grammy winner took the stage at the E! People's Choice Awards to perform "Rooting For You," the bouncy hit she released back in August. 

She kept is casual in a whole bunch of denim (seriously, so much jealousy-inducing denim) and even treated the audience to a chill sax solo, courtesy of her band, and she got some viewers up out of their seats and dancing in the aisles. 

On the red carpet earlier in the night, Cara admitted she definitely had some nerves going into the show, especially due to some of the faces she knew she might be seeing in the audience. 

"I still get nervous every time," she said. "When we did rehearsals they have the cards of who is going to be sitting where and seeing all these people that I look up to like Jennifer Aniston is right there and Robert Downey Jr. and all of these crazy legends and I'm just performing up there. I'm so nervous, I'm very scared. I mean, Pink is right there too! People I've looked up to. So very nerve-wracking but exciting." 

Seems like the nerves didn't end up holding her back!

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.

