Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are So Protective of Their Private World

Watch : Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Private Relationship

If Eva Mendes is ever going to be Ryan Gosling's date to an awards show, seemingly this year's Oscars would be the time to make that move.

He's not only nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie, his third career nod, but he's set to perform Best Original Song contender "I'm Just Ken," which is just a little cup of everything to look forward to at the March 10 ceremony.

But should Mendes continue to sit this one—i.e. awards season—out, it means nothing as far as the overall health of their decade-plus relationship. Rather...status quo, friends. Status quo.

Because, in case you hadn't noticed in the almost 13 years the parents of daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, have been a couple, they don't do red carpets. They last took a photo on one at the March 28, 2013, New York premiere of the film that brought them together, The Place Beyond the Pines.

And not that Mendes, who's celebrating her 50th birthday March 5, was ever the most splashily out there of actresses, but once she and Gosling became an item she started paring back considerably on public appearances and rededicated her social media to business pursuits.