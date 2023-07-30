Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are So Protective of Their Private World

Watch : Ryan Gosling Says Notebook Character Would Be Jealous of Barbie's Ken

The window into Eva Mendes' world closed just a bit tighter over the past few years.

The reliably private actress, designer and mother of two was already not one to post hardly anything about her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, or their two daughters, Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7. But after a stretch that was rough for almost everyone, and which at times saw the troll crowd out in full force, she pared back considerably on the Instagram content.

Not usually one to wade into the fray, in early 2021 Mendes clapped back at a commenter who had speculated that she wasn't posting much because she'd had "work done" and was unhappy with the results.

"I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family," the actress and designer chimed in. "My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media."

Well, unless it's to call out the man in her life—"Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor"—who's definitely more than just Ken.