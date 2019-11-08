These days, Eva Mendes has her plate full.

Between raising two kids with Ryan Gosling and expanding her New York & Company collection, the Hollywood star is filled with gratitude for the life around her.

But for pop culture fans hoping to see Eva on the big screen again, we're happy to report that acting is something the actress would love to get back into.

"Now that I'm older and that I'm a mother, I would obviously choose my roles differently. I'm just a walking example for [my daughters] and I take that very seriously so it would have to be something that feels appropriate and that would still be fun for me. It's a lot of parameters, you know?" she shared with E! News exclusively. "But yes, I would be very excited. And I really want to work with Ryan again. My most fun experience was being on set with him when he was directing."

Eva continued, "It was really so creatively satisfying being in it together and he's such an amazing director. I would love that experience again, for sure."