Jennifer Aniston's Makeup-Free Selfie Is an Instagram Filter We Need

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 9:42 AM

Jennifer Aniston

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Instagram, we need the Jennifer Aniston filter!

On Friday, the Morning Show star took to her new Instagram account with a glowing selfie, or as she cleverly called it, a "mugshot." The Golden Globe winner seemingly posed sans makeup with her hair pulled back while holding up a mug with The Morning Show logo on it. 

"Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY)," she captioned the shot in honor of her new Apple TV+ series along with a teaser for the new episode. 

Meanwhile, fans showered the E! People's Choice Awards People's Icon Award recipient with compliments and love.

"Eyes [heart emojis]," makeup artist and mogul Gucci Westman commented. 

It was less than a month ago Aniston took the Internet by storm by joining Instagram after years without social media. 

As the cherry on top of the social sundae, the actress gave a nod to her famous Friends with her first post. 

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," she captioned a group self of her and her Friends co-stars, Courteney CoxMatthew PerryLisa KudrowMatt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. "HI INSTAGRAM."

The star's Instagram debut was so exciting, her new page couldn't keep up with the traffic. Instagram told E! News in a statement they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly."

Keep the Instagram posts coming, Jen!

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday at 7 p.m. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m., only on E!

