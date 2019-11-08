by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 9:24 AM
Maybe the Peach Pit isn't closed for good yet.
After Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green posted hints that BH90210, the series he reunited with his cast mates for to play fictional versions of themselves launching a Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, was over with, Fox made it official.
"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country. Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival," Fox said in a statement
The series starred Green, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth and was developed by Spelling and Garth. It was very much a comedy, with many tongue-in-cheek jokes about the original series, including the drama that went on behind the scenes.
While Fox is calling it a limited series event, the BH90210 crew isn't.
When E! News spoke with Carteris at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards, she hinted the cast wasn't done fighting for their series.
"Actually, you heard that Fox wasn't picking it up," Carteris corrected us on the red carpet. "But it's not necessarily not coming back."
Carteris was cagey with details, but said there is talk going on and the show is being shopped elsewhere.
Garth took to Twitter after Fox announced the show wasn't coming back (on their network) and thanked the network for giving them even more meta material to use for season two. She also told fans to "stay tuned."
BH90210 ran for six episodes, with the premiere reaching close to 4 million viewers without DVR playback. The show also starred Christine Elise, Ivan Sergei, Vanessa Lachey, La La Anthony and Ty Wood.
