On 90 Day Fiancé season seven, Michael, 41, is trying to get his fiancé, Juliana, 23, out of Brazil and by his side in Connecticut…where he just so happens to live around the corner from his ex-wife.

"Every time Juliana and I see each other, it's amazing. It's very special," Michael says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Michael and Juliana met at a party aboard a yacht in Croatia. Since then, they've traveled together, mainly because of her modeling jobs and the denial of her visa, and Michael has given her access to his credit cards and Juliana.

"I love everything about her, really. She's beautiful, she's funny, she's thoughtful, she's smart. Despite such different backgrounds, we met at the right time in each of our lives," he says.