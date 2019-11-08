John Cena credits his 16 WWE championship wins to… Tic Tacs?

On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pro wrestler looked back on his early WWE days and recalled a bizarre pre-fight ritual he lived by. "My thing was always Tic Tacs," he told host Kelly Clarkson. "It's a nervous superstition that I always have before we go on a broadcast."

Seems innocent, right? Well, John said it got to the point where he was overdoing it. "I've had to wean myself off of them," he admitted. "I would up to like three boxes a day and it's right in the 20 minutes before broadcast." Shocked, Kelly shouted, "That's like a child!"

And he agrees. As he revealed, "It's pretty much 10,000 calories and straight sugar."

But, his minty fresh breath was just another way to help prevent one of the hazards of being a WWE fighter: Bad hygiene.