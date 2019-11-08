Prince Harry Proves His Son Archie Is Already the Cutest Rugby Fan

Archie Harrison is only 6-months old; however, it looks like he's already a sports fan.

Prince Harry received a Harlequin rugby jersey and matching shorts for his son during a Terrence Higgins Trust event in London on Friday.

The event was held at Twickenham Stoop Stadium ahead of National HIV Testing Week. The Duke of Sussex was joined by members of the Harlequin team, as well as by Gareth Thomas.

The former Wales captain shared he is living with HIV back in September. According to the BBC, Thomas claimed a journalist talked to his parents about his HIV status before he did. When asked if he would have spoken publicly about his diagnosis had the press not gotten involved, Thomas said "absolutely not." However, he is now trying to put an end to HIV stigmas.

"Going public with living with HIV has been very empowering and I want to help others to show them they don't need to live in fear and live in shame, because you can still live with HIV and be healthy and live a normal life," he said.