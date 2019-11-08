Hailee Steinfeld Weighs In On Pitch Perfect 4 Rumors

Hailee Steinfeld is down to return to the Barden Bellas!

During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live, the Dickinson star responded to rumors sparked by Rebel Wilsonthat a Pitch Perfect 4 could be in the works. In response to a fan's question, the actress said, "I have no idea and I mean that truthfully."

Luckily for fans of the Anna Kendrick-led franchise, Steinfeld thinks it would be loads of fun to make another installment. "If it is, I would love to do that again," she revealed to host Andy Cohen. "So, if there is a fourth, that would be news to me and very exciting news."

Another epic tale about the Barden Bellas would be very exciting, indeed! In October 2018, Steinfeld's hilarious Australian co-star teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she, Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and the rest of the gang could very well be reuniting for another aca-awesome movie.