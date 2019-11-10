Gwen Stefani is just a girl with a serious repertoire of unforgettable style moments.

The multi-talented triple threat (singer, designer and judge on The Voice, to name a few titles) accepted the second annual Fashion Icon Award during Sunday's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Jeremy Scott presented the special honor to Gwen, who then took the stage inside Santa Monica's Barker Hangar with one unforgettable acceptance speech.

"Gwen Stefani has never been just a girl," the Moschino designer shared in his fierce introductory speech. "She's a global superstar, an entrepreneur, a total bad ass and an artist in the truest sense of the word. She's this year's Fashion Icon."

The effortlessly gorgeous star was in disbelief as she accepted the esteemed honor, sharing, "This is hard to digest. I always, always loved fashion. It was one of those very instinctual things... So the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine, because it's just what I do. I love fashion!"