Guess we'll never get to see what that 90210 revival was going to look like after all.

BH90210 will not be returning to Fox for a season two, the network confirmed on Thursday.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," they said in a statement. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

The show, which starred Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, and Tori Spelling as heightened versions of themselves, was always billed as a limited event series, but that didn't mean its stars and executive producers didn't have grand ideas for a potential second season.