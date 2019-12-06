EXCLUSIVE!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 9:00 PM

The holidays really are the best days of our lives!

It's about to be a holly, jolly season for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Not only are they gearing up for an exciting new season of Vanderpump Rules, but the newlyweds are planning their first Christmas as husband and wife.

Before the gift giving begins, however, the Bravo stars came together for a 2019 Holiday Gift Guide exclusively for E! News.

Whether you're looking for some fabulous new boots for the lady in your life or a sexy scent for your man, these two have their picks below.

Bath and Body Works Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle

The holidays are time to light all the candles and spread all those amazing holiday scents! This candle from Bath and Body Works is one of Brittany's favorites for the season. 

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
$24 Amazon
Tarte Makeup

One can never have enough makeup! Brittany says Tarte is her "favorite cosmetics brand."

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary Tarte
Kiehl's Skincare

You can never have enough skincare products, especially from Kiehl's. Jax recommends gifting one of the company's products to make anyone feel like they have the access to a full-on spa experience right at home!

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary Kiehl's
Jewelry from Kyle Chan

If you've been looking for a unique gift for that special someone—this is the collection. Kyle Chan's jewelry will make your loved one's holidays shine extra bright. Plus Kyle, designed Jax and Brittany's wedding rings.

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary Kyle Chan Design
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

For those who love a little self-care every now and then, bath bombs are a great gift! This set of 12 will let your recipient have a number of relaxing at-home nights. 

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
$27 Amazon
Brittany Cartwright X DIFF Eyewear

Sunglasses never go out of style, but blue light glasses are newly in! Gift a pair from Brittany's eyewear collection to your favorite fashionista!

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary DIFF Eyewear
JBL Headphones

With so many great headphone choices out there, it's hard to pick the best one. This JBL Sport Wireless pair is perfect for someone that loves being active and jamming through their workouts.

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
$300 JBL
Louis Vuitton

If you really want to be on someone's good side this holiday season, gift them anything from Louis Vuitton! There's no one that would not love getting a little something from the designer brand—plus, they'll likely love it and own it forever!

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary Louis Vuitton
Skincare by Beverly Hills MD, Dr Layke

These top of the line skincare products, created by none other than the renowned Dr. John Layke, will treat even the most difficult skincare concerns. Treat someone in your life to the skin they've always dreamed of having. 

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary Beverly Hills MD
Brittany Cartwright's ShoeDazzle Boot Collection

Shoes are a girl's best friend—especially during the holidays! Brittany suggests gifting a pair of shoes from her ShoeDazzle collection. Warning: You won't want to pick just one!

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary ShoeDazzle
CREED Aventus Fragrance

This luxury fragrance is the best-selling in the history of the brand. It's no wonder it's Jax's favorite! Gift this to the special man in your life to make them feel sophisticated AF.

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
$325-$435 Nordstrom
Hockey Tickets

There's no better gift than an experience—and what better than a night out at a hockey game? Jax suggests gifting your favorite sports fan a pair of hockey tickets. This one's a no-brainer too because they'll most likely want to take you!

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
Prices Vary Ticketmaster
Dior Hypnotic Poison Perfume

One of the best gifts for the holiday's is a good perfume! Hypnotic Poison by Dior is Brittany's pick and we wouldn't think twice about trusting her!

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
$80 Sephora
Vanilla Bean Noel Fine Fragrance Mist

Who doesn't love the smell of the holiday season? Brittany's favorite scent is this Bath and Body Works mist, so stuff it in someone's stocking and spread a little extra holiday cheer! 

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
$14
$13 Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

Brittany is not the first to recommend this fan-favorite L'Oreal mascara. The tool is available in different colors for your favorite makeup guru to get the chance to experiment! 

Ecomm: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Gift Picks
$6 Target

Holiday shopping is just beginning! See more gift guides from your favorite celebrities before time runs out.

—Originally published Nov. 23, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT

