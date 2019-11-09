While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may no longer act, we'll always have Paris—Passport to Paris that is, their 1999 direct-to-VHS film that sent the super-famous then-teens to Paris in one of their most beloved movies.

P to P was a major milestone in the Olsen twins film universe as it was their first international adventure and featured their first on-screen kisses. What better place for the seminal moment than the City of Love, right? For Olsen-philes, it's a big freakin' deal. And it turns 20 on Nov. 9, meaning that it can legally drink in France and we just felt like we were slapping in the face by the cold hand of time.

In honor of Passport to Paris' birth, we couldn't help but to reminisce about the days we spent watching their masterpieces on VHS, while reading Mary-Kate and Ashley Magazine (Gone too soon!) and begging our parents to let us go on those celebrity cruises they always were on. JK, we totally still watch them to this very day.

But which direct-to-video Olsen twin joint is the best? We set out to answer that formidable question.