The 2020 Met Gala theme is all about the enduring history of fashion, so it's only fitting that we take a trip back in time.
Trends may come and go but a true sense of style never fades, as is the case with so many of the ensembles that stars have worn on the Met Gala carpet. From Rihanna's numerous showstoppers, to Karolina Kurkova's subtle beauty, the Met Gala is a place where style transcends all sense of time.
And this seems to become even more true as years pass by, with celebrities going all-out for the yearly occasion. All sense of modesty is increasingly abandoned in honor of the exclusive event, because why not show off the finest designs that a stylish reputation can buy?
There's no doubt that this coming year will be even more lavish and outrageous than ever, especially with "About Time: Fashion and Duration" as the theme. It was inspired by the Sally Potter film Orlando, starring Tilda Swinton, and showcases the rich fashions of the 18th and 20th centuries.
In short, expect tons of lace, wigs and corsets!
To take a trip in the time machine of Met Gala's past, check out the gallery below!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rihanna
The Fenty Beauty founder's larger-than-life gown by Guo Pei is fit for royalty. It's only a matter of time before this jaw-dropping ensemble is in history books.
SIPA
Beyonce
There's no denying it: Bey shuts down every red carpet and this time around is no different. Wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture gown, she turns heads at the 2015 Met Ball.
Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra
Carmen Sandiego, err, Priyanka, wears a Ralph Lauren trench dress that's classic but with a twist.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Solange
The 32-year-old star's ensemble is legendary for so many reasons. Playing up the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Solange carries Florida water in her crystal-netted handbag. Moreover, her Iris van Herpen black latex dress is hand-picked by a Twitter poll. One word: iconic.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Liu Wen
Deconstruction is one element to the 2017 theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." And the model's Off-White gown definitely showcases that design aspect, while also paying tribute to the designer.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Blake Lively
It's almost a sin how good Lively looks in this over-the-top custom Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry pieces.
REX/Shutterstock
Zendaya
Volume is the name of the game at the 2017 Met Gala, and The Greatest Showman star brings the drama with her brightly colored Dolce & Gabbana parrot print gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gigi Hadid
The 24-year-old supermodel dazzles the red carpet with her stained-glass, optical illusion dress. The design is by none other than Versace.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Cardi B
Giving us her Sunday's best, the "I Like It" rapper puts the Catholic theme front and center with this lavish Moschino design and larger-than-life headpiece.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Ashley Graham
The body positive icon brings the heat to the 2017 Met Gala with her custom-made H&M gown.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
The 49-year-old multi-hyphenate flaunts her curves and toned body with this red-hot ensemble by Versace. From the beaded dragon design to the see-through material, this is one fiery look!
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova
The former Victoria's Secret model makes a statement (quite literally) with this cheeky Viktor & Rolf design at the 2005 Met Ball.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Honoring the late Alexander McQueen, the supermodel stuns in a head-to-toe design from the fashion icon. Her gown is embellished with white tassels, intricate embroidery and feathery details.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Katy Perry
The "Firework" singer knows how to follow through with a theme! She exudes glamor and grace as she attends the 2018 Met Ball in a shimmery gold gown with massive angel wings.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Lily Collins
Following the theme, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between," Lily plays up the exaggerated proportions the designer is known for. Her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown is spot-on.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Rihanna
Hands down, the best look of the 2017 event. She's not the Met Ball queen for nothin'!
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Cecilia Dean
Honoring the house of Chanel at the 2005 Met Gala, the fashion model and co-founder of Visionaire graces the red carpet with a Marie Antoinette-like gown. The gold detailing, silk pink ribbon and flashy ruffles give it extra oomph.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sarah Jessica Parker
Yes, Carrie Bradshaw...umm, Sarah Jessica Parker! The Met Gala vet sizzles the red carpet with her H&M design and her jaw-dropping Philip Treacy headdress. This look totally exudes the theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass."
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks like a vision in white in her one-of-a-kind Roberto Cavalli gown. From the dramatic feather train to the intricate beaded details and sheer bodice, this is a lewk!
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rihanna
Looking like a literal Pope in her jewel-encrusted Maison Margiela ensemble (complete with a papal tiara), RiRi truly embodies the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul dazzles in this see-through, nude-colored Versace gown. If you look closely, you'll see it's adorned with jewels galore.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lana Del Rey & Jared Leto
The "Lust for Life" songstress and 47-year-old actor dress for the occasion with their religious-inspired Gucci designs—Leto channels Jesus while Lana emulates the Lady of Sorrows—and that's the gospel of truth!
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Fit for a princess, this crystal-encrusted Valentino ball gown is straight out of a fairy tale, and while this theme was extraordinarily hard ("American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"), the Ocean's 8 star knocks it out of the park.
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Janelle Monae
The 33-year-old singer-songwriter looks like an "electric lady" at the 2018 Met Gala with her black and white color-blocking gown and valero jacket by Marc Jacobs.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Eva Longoria
Longoria radiates the red carpet with her over-the-top ruffled Marchesa gown. The royal purple hue adds even more drama to the already magnificent design.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova
The supermodel brings the glitz and the glamour to the 2012 event with her a custom long-sleeved gold sequin gown, matching turban and clutch by Rachel Zoe.