TONIGHT
9 PM

The Best Backstage Moments From the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

  • Presented by Lay's

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Terry Crews, David Spade, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While we are all watching the E! People's Choice Awards right now, there is plenty of action going on backstage, too!

If you're not tuning into the show, change your channel now to E! now to see all of your favorite celebrities as they face off across movie, TV, music and pop culture categories.

With celebs like Jennifer AnistonGwen StefaniPink, Jimmy Fallon and more in attendance, it's a star-studded event that you won't want to miss, and that includes what is happening between awards and during the commercial breaks!

We've already seen Kevin Hart make his first official appearance since his car accident back in September and saw Bretman Rock dethrone James Charles for the honor of The Beauty Influencer. Who knows what we'll see next!

With the People's Choice Awards being the show that is entirely by the people, for the people, it's fitting that these fun backstage pics make us feel like we're at the show ourselves, hanging out with the likes of KJ Apa and Adam Sandler.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

We've gathered up the best of what went down backstage at the PCAs below.

Be sure to keep checking back throughout the night for all the must-see photos and tune into the live show to see your favorite stars be crowned winners!

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Friends Forever

People's Icon winner Jennifer Aniston poses with her long-time friend Adam Sandler, who introduced the Friends star before she took the stage to accept her award.

Jennifer Aniston, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

The One Where Jennifer Aniston Is A Winner

Aniston gives the camera a little love while holding her People's Icon trophy. During her speech, Aniston said, "None of us could do what we do if it was not without all of you."

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Love. Awards. Music. Baby.

Gwen Stefani's smile is as bright as her Fashion Icon trophy that she received honoring her decades of style. The star said how "the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine" in her acceptance speech while wearing a stunning Vera Wang high-low gown.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Two Icons Are Better Than One

Stefani and Aniston, who respectively took home the lifetime achievement awards for Fashion Icon and People's Icon, pose together after the show.

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart, Hendrix Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A Hart-warming Return

Audiences were thrilled to see Kevin Hart step out at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards for his first official appearance since his car accident back in September. The comedian posed with his wife, Eniko Parrishand his son, Hendrix Hart.

Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A Winning Team

Robert Downey Jr. snapped a pic with Hart. Both had won earlier in the night, with Downey Jr. earning the title of The Male Movie Star of 2019 and Hart scooping up a trophy for The Comedy Act of 2019.

Article continues below

Pink, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Raise Your Glass!

Pink poses with her People's Champion trophy, which was given to the singer for her many years of philanthropy with organizations like Make-a-Wish.

During the show, she encouraged fans to get involved saying, "You feel like you don't matter, feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved."

Cole Sprouse, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Reporting From Riverdale

Cole Sprouse may play a moody Jughead on Riverdale, but the actor himself was beaming after winning The Male TV Star of 2019.

Terry Crews, David Spade, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Funny Business

We're sure a lot of laughs were had with these comedians! Terry Crews, David Spade, Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, posed for a photo together.

Article continues below

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scream Queens

Lucy Hale and Maggie Q strike a pose together. The duo will be starring in a Valentine's Day thriller together called Fantasy Island and they gave E! News all the scoop on the PCAs red carpet.

Brittany Snow, KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Redheads Unite

Riverdale's KJ Apa and Almost Family's Brittany Snow showed off their red tresses backstage after presenting Hannah Brown with the win for The Competition Contestant of 2019.

Terry Crews, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

America's Got Talent and a PCAs Trophy

Terry Crews represented the America's Got Talent team by holding up the hardware the team won for The Competition Show of 2019. 

Article continues below

Sarah Hyland,Adam Sandler, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now Presenting

Presenters Sandler and Sarah Hyland stop to snap a picture together backstage.

Jenna Dewan, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jenna's Precious +1

Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump behind-the-scenes at the PCAs. She and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together and we can't wait to see the little tot someday on the red carpet, too!

Bretman Rock, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rock-ing a PCAs Win

Bretman Rock posed backstage with his PCAs trophy that he scooped up as The Beauty Influencer of 2019. The turtle-loving YouTuber's silver ensemble was only outshone by his brassy new hardware.

Article continues below

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kaitlyn Bristowe

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

People's Choice Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

2019 PCAs: Backstage Pics

Raise Your Glass to 2019 PCAs Champion Pink

Zendaya, 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

2019 People's Choice Awards: E! Portrait Studio Pics

Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, 2019 Peoples Choice Awards, 2019 PCAs, Jaw-droppers

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Hannah Brown, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Bachelor Nation Represented At the E! People's Choice Awards

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.