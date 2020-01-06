Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler know how to put the real in reality TV.

Over the course of Very Cavallari's two seasons, the longtime loves have given fans an inside look at their relationship. Thankfully, E! viewers will get more of Kristin and Jay as Very Cavallari is returning for season 3 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.

That means more LOL-worthy moments between the retired NFL star and the Uncommon James mogul. Previously, Cutler had us in stitches when he claimed he "picked out 98 percent" of Cavallari's looks.

"No, you don't," The Hills veteran retorted at the time.

"Do people know that I style you?" the father of three further teased.

As E! readers surely know, Cavallari and Cutler wed on June 8, 2013 in their now-hometown of Nashville, TN. They have three children together, including sons Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James.