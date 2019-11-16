EXCLUSIVE!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 4:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Guess who's on our nice list this year?

It's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation pair Lauren Sorrentino and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino for taking some of our stress away this holiday shopping season!

The couple, who just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, has some great gift-giving advice for those of us who are feeling a little lost.

"There is no better feeling than watching someone's face light up while they're opening a gift!" Mike and Lauren shared with E! News exclusively. "Keep that in mind when you're shopping this year and give gifts that are meaningful."

Thankfully, we've got a long list of meaningful gifts we can give from their joint holiday gift guide—including these comfy Sorel slippers to wear on Christmas morning.

"We are so grateful that we are able to spend the holidays together with our family and friends," the couple told us. "We are so excited to make the special memories!"

Summer Friday’s Merry & Bright Mask Set

There's no gift like an at-home spa experience, and these face masks do just that! "All three of my holy grail face masks in one set, I love it!" Lauren shared with us. 

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$90
$64 Sephora
Mike Sorrentino Sitchmas Vacation T-Shirts

"Sitch Store shirts are a must!" Mike shared with us. "A perfect gift for men and women and a great way to get you in the holiday spirit!"

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$25 The Situation Store
Lululemon Cloudscape Jacket

The cold winter months mean busting out the big, puffy jackets—and this is the perfect one for any fashionista in your life! "It's super light but a warm cozy jacket," Lauren told us. "It's on my personal wish list this year!"

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$248 Lululemon
Hadley Slide Faux Slippers

"Sorel slide slippers are so comfy and warm!" Lauren revealed to us. "Everyone could use a new pair of slippers and these are perfect for all ages!"

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$60 Neiman Marcus
Flora Nikrooz Harbor Hacci Sleep Set

"The Flora Nikrooz sleep set is a must," Lauren said. "They are the most comfortable PJs ever!"

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$88 Anthropologie
Dr Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer

"Implement this in ANY skincare routine and see drastic improvements especially in the dry winter months!" the Jersey Shore couple revealed.

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$149 Sephora
Mackage Men’s Bomber Jacket

"This jacket is super warm and a great gift for the men in your life!" Mike told us. 

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$1,050 Mackage
Paige Hoxton Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

"The Paige Black Motif Leopard Denim are the perfect addition to anyone's wardrobe," Lauren said. "They make a great gift for the fashionistas in your life!"

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$219 Anthropologie
Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

For those who'll be traveling this holiday season, this gift is the perfect TSA-approved kit! "This is men's but their glycolic face wash is incredible, I always use it!" Lauren recommended.

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$57
$35 Sephora
Oribe Gold Lust Collection

This collection will get you the dreamy, glossy, healthy hair you've always dreamed of! Lauren thinks it's the perfect gift, especially "for holiday party ready hair!"

E-Comm Gift Guide, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
$115 Neiman Marcus

