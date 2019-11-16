We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Guess who's on our nice list this year?

It's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation pair Lauren Sorrentino and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino for taking some of our stress away this holiday shopping season!

The couple, who just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, has some great gift-giving advice for those of us who are feeling a little lost.

"There is no better feeling than watching someone's face light up while they're opening a gift!" Mike and Lauren shared with E! News exclusively. "Keep that in mind when you're shopping this year and give gifts that are meaningful."

Thankfully, we've got a long list of meaningful gifts we can give from their joint holiday gift guide—including these comfy Sorel slippers to wear on Christmas morning.

"We are so grateful that we are able to spend the holidays together with our family and friends," the couple told us. "We are so excited to make the special memories!"