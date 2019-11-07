EXCLUSIVE!

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Has Broken Friendships, New Faces and So Much Drama

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

It's not about the pasta, but this Vanderpump Rules season eight sneak peek is all about the drama.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the upcoming season, and there's no shortage of new faces, new feuds and broken friendships. Joining Lisa Vanderpump for another round are current and former SURvers Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Schena Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Beau Clark officially joins the cast this year alongside Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens and Raquel Leviss.

Get a sneak peek at the season eight premiere's opening scene and new credits sequence below.

Watch

Vanderpump Rules Stars Get Read By Tyler Henry

"I don't even know where to start," Lisa says in the exclusive sneak peek. "This was years of friendship that I thought would last forever. Suddenly everything kind of turned upside down. It's great to have new faces, but their problems same as complicated as their predecessors'."

The scene, which recaps past relationships and gives hints at the drama to come, will leave fans shook.

When things kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the new season finds LVP busier than ever, including wrangling a new crop of wild SURvers and the romantic dramas and workplace skirmishes that come along with them. Meanwhile, Jax prepares to marry Brittany, but his behavior threatens several longtime friendships. Tom Sandoval is put to the test when he plans a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to Miami for Jax and Brittany, but when Jax forces him to jump through hoops, Sandoval is forced to decide what's most important to him: friendships or principles.

And then there's Stassi, who seems to have life all figured out. However, her friendship with Kristen is at a standstill. What happens when Kristen's romance becomes too much? Stassi and Katie have to decide if their love for her is unconditional or if they must finally leave the Witches of WeHo behind.

Ariana struggles to celebrate her success and she faces a major scandal, but LVP is there to help guide her through it all. Then there's James, he's still partying his way through life, but Raquel issues him an ultimatum that forces him to confront his demons or risk losing everything. In Lala's world, she's focused on her sobriety, music career and a home renovation as she prepares to move in with the her fiancé. But when former best friend James expresses a desire to get help with his own drinking, Lala has to decide if she let him back into her life or leave the past behind her.

With all the turnover, Scheana Shay discovers she is the restaurant's newest queen bee and is tasked with training SUR's newest employees, Brett and Charli. But when new waitress Dayna hooks up with TomTom's general manager and Scheana's ex-love interest Max, Scheana quickly adds Dayna to her list. Look for assistant manager Danica to fuel the rumor mill about Max's extracurricular activities, leaving Dayna to decide whether he is worth all the drama she's enduring at SUR.

Meet the new cast below.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Scheana Shay

Scheana takes on training the new SUR employees, but quickly finds herself involved in all the drama.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Kristen Doute

Kristen's turbulent romance becomes too much for her friends.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa has her hands full with new and old drama.

Article continues below

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Brittany Cartwright

She's focusing on her dream wedding, but will Jax's behavior derail everything?

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi's riding high, but her friendships are put to the test.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Tom Schwartz

TomTom is finally launched, but the drama isn't behind them just yet.

Article continues below

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Max Boyens

Max, TomTom's general manager, stirs up the drama with a hook-up.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Raquel Leviss

Raquel tasks James with confronting his demons or losing everything.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Tom Sandoval

Tom's pushed to his limit while serving as Jax's best man.

Article continues below

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Brett Caprioni

Brett is one of the new SURvers.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Lala Kent

Lala is focusing on her sobriety this year.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Are the Witches of WeHo about to break up?

Article continues below

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Jax Taylor

Can Jax walk down the aisle without alienating his friends?

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

James Kennedy

After losing his job, James is forced to confront his demons.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Ariana Madix

Look for Ariana and LVP to bond this year.

Article continues below

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Danica Dow

Danica, an assistant manager, fuels the rumor mill.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Charli Burnett

Charli is one of the newest SURvers.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Dayna Kathan

Dayna, a new waitress at SUR, stirs up drama with Schena.

Article continues below

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Beau Clark

Stassi's beau Beau officially joins the cast.

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lisa Vanderpump , Vanderpump Rules , Exclusives , TV , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Jax Taylor , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.