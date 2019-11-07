T.I.'s Disturbing Hymen Comments Spark Apology From Podcast Hosts

Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham are speaking out following T.I.'s controversial comments on their podcast.

Earlier this week, the "Whatever You Like" rapper appeared as a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast, during which he made disturbing statements about visiting the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris. On the episode, the 39-year-old shared with co-hosts Nazanin and Nadia that he has "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his daughter Deyjah "to check her hymen."

T.I. even recalled visiting the doctor after his daughter's 16th birthday.

"Right after the birthday, we celebrate...usually the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door, 'Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,'" T.I. told the co-hosts. "We'll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and you know, the doctors maintain a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, in order for me to share information...' I say, 'Deyjah they want you to sign this...so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know?'"