by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 7:57 AM
There's some questions for the man with the questions.
On Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night, host Andy Cohen had the tables turned on him as guest Michael Rapaport questioned him over his headline-making interview with Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. As fans well know by now, the Real Housewives of New Jersey pair's relationship has been on shaky ground as each served time in prison consecutively over the span of four years.
After finishing three years behind bars, Joe was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March, where he remained until he was released to Italy in October while awaiting a final decision in his deportation appeal. Meanwhile, Teresa has been raising their four daughters in their native New Jersey.
Now, while the family has officially reunited in Italy, much remains up in the air about the fate of their marriage, which, to Cohen, seems bleak. "They were so into each other for so long. She was standing by him with every rumor she heard," he recalled of Teresa's past behavior. "But I just have to say, she just seemed over it. She was talking about it in the past tense. She seems to have a very realistic attitude about how this isn't gonna work," he explained.
As for what shocked him the most from the interview: "Their honesty about their lack of attraction for each other and the seeming deadness of their relationship," Cohen pointed out.
During the sit-down, Joe and Teresa both admitted to not being attracted to each other while the other was in prison. "I guess it's just that environment, you know what I mean, where you just don't like to see the people you love in there," Joe said.
In regard to the future for this couple, we'll just have to stay tuned. "We're both two different people now. I don't know, I'm not the same Teresa I was, and I know he's not the same Joe," she said during the interview. "Like I told him, no matter what, I always want us to respect each other and I do love him as a person."
