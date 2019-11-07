Jennifer Garner Just Had the Most Relatable Morning Struggle

by kelli boyle | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 7:31 AM

Jennifer Garner, Instagram 2019

Instagram

Relatable mom alert! 

Jennifer Garner just gave a glimpse into her morning routine with her kids—and it's peak parent content. Taking to Instagram, the mom of Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, shared a snap of the hastily put together look she sported as she got her daughter ready for school. 

"She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy," the Alias alum, who shares kids with ex Ben Affleck, wrote. Clad only in a navy blue bathrobe monogrammed with her initials and beige slippers, a smiling Garner is seen with wet hair and clutching her trusty coffee mug.

The star's famous friends have, of course, flooded the comments section with love.

"'It me' as the kids once said," Lena Dunham quipped. Chimed in Grey's Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw, "I literally can't see a thing other than your beautiful smile."

Fans of Garner are also singing her praises. "Authentic and I love it," one user wrote. Added another, "Me on the daily."

Jennifer Garner Makes Getting Annual Mammogram Less Scary

While Garner is more than happy to share her life on the 'Gram, don't expect to see her oldest daughter on your timeline anytime soon: The 13 Going on 30 superstar has said she won't allow Violet to join Instagram just yet. 

"She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram and I can see why," the actress shared on Katie Couric's Next Question with Katie Couric podcast. "Because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?"

"I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not," she continued, "Then we can have the conversation."

Until then, catch Garner on the 'Gram being an ever relatable mom.

