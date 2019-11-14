Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Bring on the drama... the fashion drama, that is!
The 2019 Latin Grammys have officially commenced, which means music's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the fanciful affair at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. But if you're an avid viewer of the Latin Grammys, then you know that celebrities parade around in glitzy, glamorous and over-the-top designs that give the Met Gala a run for its money.
However, tonight marks a special occasion for the Latin Recording Academy, because they're celebrating 20 years! Kicking off the ceremony with a bang was Sofia Carson, who set the red carpet on fire with her jaw-dropping ensemble. The 26-year-old entertainer donned a hot pink design with a massive train.
Additionally, heads turned and the cameras lit up when Thalía entered the room wearing a red gown. She dazzled from head-to-toe by accessorizing with statement jewelry pieces and a few flashy poses.
With Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega co-hosting the star-studded event, this year's show is bound to be unforgettable. But before the awards show kicks off, take a peek at our gallery below to see all of the best dressed celebs of the night.
You'll most definitely be oohing and aahing as you scroll through each lewk!
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Thalía
She's feeling hot, hot, hot—and for good reason. The singer turns heads in a fire engine red gown with a cape feature.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Bad Bunny
It simply wouldn't be the Latin Grammys without Bad Bunny and his bold fashion statement.
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Rosalía
The five-time nominee and flamenco pop sensation shines in a Carolina Herrera mini-dress.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Roselyn Sánchez
The Puerto Rican star is oh-so fierce and fabulous in this bedazzled Nicolas Jebran gown.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Anitta
We're bow-ing down to this bright ensemble.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Miguel
Menswear is redefined in all the right ways.
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Natalia Jiménez
Royalty has arrived! The Spanish songstress glows in a blue Benito Santos gown and flower crown.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Lauren Jauregui
A serve! The former Fifth Harmony songstress is looking on point in this black and white number.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ricky Martin
He's your emcee for the evening! The world-famous performer keeps it classy.
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Nella
The Venezuelan singer-songwriter reveals just the right amount in this gorgeous beaded gown.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Mon Laferte
The Chilean-born singer commands attention as she makes a statement against human rights violations in her home country.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Sofia Carson
Drama with a capital D! The Descendants star delivers big time in Giambattista Valli.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Prince Royce
All white everything! The entertainer stands out on the red carpet in this monochromatic look.
To get the latest updates on fashion, beauty, tonight's winners and more, E! has you covered.