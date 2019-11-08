The Best New Books of November 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we bid farewell to spooky season and say hello to November, it's time to turn a new page on some great books coming out this month! When the leaves change and we anticipate impending travel for the holidays, we can't think of anything better than cracking open a new read on the weekend or on your next flight home.

From hilarious celebrity memoirs—from Jenny Slate—to new adventures in fantasy to self-help manifestos, we've handpicked the latest books to feed your brain (and soul!) With so many new titles, there's definitely a world of contemporary stories and characters for you to get lost in this fall.

Here are seven of our favorites below.