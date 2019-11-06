Riverdale Continues to Taunt Us With Jughead's Murder

Good news! Jughead's not really dead!

That's our new theory after tonight's Riverdale, which ended with a scene in which FP barged into a classroom to accuse Archie, Betty, and Veronica of "the cold-blooded murder of my son, Jughead Jones." This was directly after Jughead's writing class was tasked with creating the perfect murder as part of a writing competition, and now we're pretty convinced these flash forwards are all just the story Jughead ends up writing.

That tracks with how strange and out of tone all these flash-forwards have felt, and how odd FP's behavior has felt those scenes. They ain't real! But if they ain't real, then that's also wildly disappointing and annoying. Don't taunt us with in-story fiction, Riverdale. We didn't come here for that.