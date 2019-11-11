by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 7:00 AM
The doctors may have a reportable case on their hands.
In this clip from Monday's all-new Botched, new patient Gisela turns to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif for help regarding a mysterious nose growth. According to Gisela, she always knew that her nose "was bigger than the average person's nose."
Thus, she decided to get a rhinoplasty. Unfortunately, the first procedure left Gisela with a "huge hump" and she was forced to undergo a second surgery.
Initially, Gisela was happy with the results of the additional nose job. However, eight years after the procedure, Gisela realized her nose was changing.
"The tip of my nose kept looking rounder and rounder. And that's when I thought, 'Something's not ok.'" Gisela explains to the Botched doctors. "Especially, once I felt the tip of my nose was hurting."
Per the new patient, touching her nose causes her so much pain that her eyes water.
"When I hear the history of a patient developing pain years after surgery, I'm thinking is it an infection? Some inflammatory process? Or, is it a tumor underneath the skin?" Dr. Nassif ponders in a confessional.
To make matters worse, Gisela reveals her doctor was unable to make a diagnosis. In fact, the medical professional told her she may have "a reportable case."
E!
"No one likes to hear, 'I don't know' or 'you may have a reportable case' from a doctor," Dr. Dubrow notes to the Botched camera. "Because, it really potentially means you may have an undiagnosable, or even an untreatable, condition."
Understandably, as Gisela has three daughters, news of a potential tumor has her shaken up.
"The thought of having a tumor on the tip of my nose…I don't want to have think that," Gisela shares later on.
Will the doctors find a cure for Gisela's situation? For that answer, be sure to watch tonight's all-new Botched!
Watch a brand new episode of Botched Monday at 10 p.m., only on E!
