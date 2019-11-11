The Cutest County Music Couples on the CMAs Red Carpet of All Time

The 2019 CMA Awards are almost here!

While red carpet fashion is always where it's at, one of the most heartwarming things to see at such an event is the presence of fan-favorite country music couples such as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. The latter is nominated this year for two awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Another popular country music couple, Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae, recently became new parents!

And speaking of babies, singers Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, are currently expecting their first child. Morris is nominated for six awards at the 2019 CMAs, so there could be some adorable baby bump pics on the red carpet.

Carly Pearce, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year, married fellow country star Michael Ray in October, so if they attend the 2019 CMA Awards, it will mark their first red carpet appearance as a married couple.