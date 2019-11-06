The drama runs high in the Garden State with The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere and Melissa Gorga is spilling the tea.

Melissa, who returns alongside sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldeschneider, Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs, said nothing is off limits this year.

"It's crazy this season, a lot of truth. It's very, very honest," Melissa teased. According to the reality star, past seasons featured the ladies side-stepping the sources and certain details about rumors, like those about infidelity, but this year it's all out in the open.

"We're so honest and it's like we're honest about everything this season. I feel like the fans are going to be so appreciative that we are letting it all out and they don't have to wonder anymore," Melissa teased.