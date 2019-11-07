Jennifer Aniston has friends she can count on and they are singing her praises ahead of the actress receiving the People's Icon Award at this weekend's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

E! News exclusively caught up with Reese Witherspoon at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Cali. recently where she gushed about her co-star on The Morning Show, which debuted exclusively on Apple TV+ on Nov 1.

"People just light up when they see her. Part of what has been so fun about this tour has been watching people's reactions to her. She's just one of those people that you root for," Witherspoon explained as the pair promoted their new show.

But, the Big Little Lies star also wants fans to know that Aniston is amazing on screen and off.

"She is really as nice in real life as she seems and she deserves every award. Her performance in this show is extraordinary and really deserving of every award," she added.